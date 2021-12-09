Isa’s French Bistro to Host New Year’s Eve Party

Isa’s French Bistro in downtown Asheville will host Midnight in Paris, a New Years’s Eve celebration, with two seatings Friday, December 31.

A first seating will be held at 5 p.m. with a toast at 6 p.m., Parisian midnight. The meal will include a three-course prix fixe menu for $80 per person. A second seating will be at 8 p.m. and will feature a five-course prix fixe menu for $120 per person.

Both seatings will include a choice of entrée – Brasstown beef, lamp chop or scallops – as well as an optional wine pairing, champagne toast and party favors. A band will entertain guests throughout the evening and ring in the New Year at midnight!

Isa’s French Bistro is located at One Battery Park in Asheville. To make reservations, call 828.575.9636. For more information, visit IsasBistro.com