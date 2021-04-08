Join Forces Virtually for Earth Month Bingo

WNC for the Planet, a collective of local organizations committed environmental stewardship, will launch a virtual bingo card featuring opportunities and activities throughout April to celebrate Earth Month. Options are intended to reach a broad audience and be family friendly.

Examples include starting Conserving Carolina’s ‘Flying Squirrel Outdoor Challenge,’ attending Asheville Greenworks’ virtual composting workshop, or drawing a habitat map of a place near your home. Participants who complete an entire row of the bingo card will be eligible for a chance to win a prize package.

When WNC for the Planet began in 2018, the collective launched an online community calendar at WNCforthePlanet.org where the public could learn about ways to celebrate Earth Day. This year’s bingo card format offers a variety of both indoor and outdoor activities that can be completed in a safe and socially distanced manner.

“The WNC for the Planet Team reminded me what happens when this group is presented with a challenge — they get creative,” says Michael Craft, Asheville Community Ambassador at New Belgium Brewing. “How do you safely stay physically distanced, masked, and still celebrate Earth Month? BINGO! The passion each of these organizations have at the core of their missions is worth the support of the community beyond April and is a continual reminder of how lucky we all are to call Western North Carolina home.”

The 2021 WNC for the Planet collective includes Asheville GreenWorks, Conserving Carolina, Friends of the Smokies, Mountain True, River Link, Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy, and New Belgium Brewing Company.

Those interested in learning more about Earth Month 2021 opportunities can visit WNCforthePlanet.org.