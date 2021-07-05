July 13 Webinar to focus on Hiking the Blue Ridge Parkway

As hikers take to the trails in North Carolina and Virginia this summer, the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation will host a free 30-minute Hiking the Blue Ridge Parkway webinar at 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 13, presented by author Randy Johnson.

Whether people are emerging from the COVID lockdown or just longing for some routine solitude, trails on the Blue Ridge Parkway and at neighboring recreation areas are thronged with hikers. Luckily, there are strategies to use and locations all along the Parkway where trekkers can escape the crowds. Parkway hiking expert Randy Johnson leads the way.

Randy Johnson is author of the bestselling Falcon guides Hiking the Blue Ridge Parkway and Best Easy Day Hikes of the Parkway. He started Grandfather Mountain’s backcountry program in the 1970s, and during the 1980s completion of the Parkway at Grandfather Mountain he helped create the trail system in place there today. He’s the task force leader for the Mountains-to-Sea Trail from Grandfather Mountain to Blowing Rock and author of the award-winning book, Grandfather Mountain: The History and Guide to an Appalachian Icon.

This Zoom webinar is the latest installment of the monthly Insider’s Report series which highlights the Foundation’s projects and ways to enjoy the national park unit. To register, visit BRPFoundation.org/events.