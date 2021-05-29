AKC Agility Trial Set For Memorial Day Weekend

The Blue Ridge Agility Club of Western North Carolina will host an American Kennel Club (AKC) agility trial Memorial Day weekend at the Western North Carolina Agricultural Center McGough Arena in Fletcher. The event will be held Friday, Saturday and Sunday, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and Monday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Spectators are invited, and admission is free.

Over 300 purebred dogs, will compete at various levels of difficulty, against each other and the clock. There will be approximately 70 AKC registered breeds competing.

Agility is a competitive team sport comprised of a handler and his or her dog. The object of agility is for the handler to navigate the dog through a timed obstacle course without the dog making a mistake. The agility course is comprised of jumps; weave poles, tunnels and climbing apparatuses. Agility rules focus on safety for the dog. The sport of agility combines control, training and drive into a challenging game for both the handler and the dog. Agility training heightens the bond of teamwork between dog and handler and provides fun exercise for both.

The FAST class is an additional test of strategy, accuracy, speed, timing and distance handling, to demonstrate a dog’s athletic ability. The distance challenge must be completed correctly for a qualifying run; it can be attempted anytime during the run.

Each dog has the chance to set the “Time to Beat” (T2B) for each jump height. This class is the most interactive class with the most accurate and fastest dog setting the pace. Dogs from the novice, open and excellent classes compete against each other on the same course.

AKC’s exciting Premier classes will be offered all four days. Premier courses are designed to challenge dogs and their handlers at an increased skill and speed level. The courses are set above the Master class with varied approach angles, spacing and discrimination obstacles.

Spectactors are asked to leave their own pets comfortably at home.

For more information about the trial or Blue Ridge Agility Club, visit BlueRidgeAgility.com.