Last Call for Virtual Halloween Costume Contest!

There is still time to submit for the Parkway Playhouse Halloween Costume Contest! Halloween lovers of all ages are invited to submit a photo or 15-second video to htaylor@parkwayplayhouse.com by Monday, October 26th, to be considered. Three winners will be declared in separate categories and awarded candy prizes!
