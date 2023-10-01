LEAF Global Arts Hosts 51st LEAF Festival October 19-22

The 51st LEAF Festival will be held October 19-22 at Lake Eden in Black Mountain. The festival is a deep dive into the theme “Legends of the Americas,” where festivalgoers will celebrate and learn from indigenous artists, performers, culture keepers, and thought leaders.

Headlining artists for LEAF who embrace the theme include The Halluci Nation (award-winning First Nation EDM, formerly A Tribe Called Red), Martha Redbone (Native & African American), Son Rompe Pera of Mexico, Supaman (Apsáalooke Rapper & Fancy Dancer), Angela Miracle Gladue & First Nation Dancers, and of course many LEAF Favorites such as Donna the Buffalo, The Secret Agency with 23 Skidoo, and many more artists.

At this year’s Spring Retreat (an intimate gathering of 1,500 LEAF members), attendees uplifted and honored First Nations, Indigenous, and LatinX peoples — as well its own community leaders — as a precursor to the fall festival. Seeds of creativity, cross-cultural connections, and deeper conversations were planted. Several of the artists who came to the retreat as individual performers are returning to LEAF Festival in October (a celebration with 7,500 attendees) to expand their residencies with full ensembles.

Tickets are sold in pricing tiers on a first-come, first-serve basis. Purchase early for the best prices. Weekend Passes range $164-$239, including camping; day tickets and WEX Passes (Work Exchange/Volunteer) are available. LEAF is dedicated to creating access and possibilities. If you need help finding your LEAF, email info@theLEAF.org or visit theLEAF.org/tickets