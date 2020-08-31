Lenior-Rhyne Offers New Equity & Diversity Institute

Lenoir-Rhyne University will offer an Equity and Diversity Institute (LREDI) beginning in September, and registration is now open. This non-degree training program is designed to support, inspire, and equip executives, non-profit leaders, educators and students, social activists and other community members who intend to spark change and cultivate better communities through their professional careers.

The LREDI curriculum is designed to teach equitable strategies and practices that can be applied to the work participants are doing in education, technology, and business on a daily basis. Participants in the program will be able to engage professionals, community members, employers, students and the general public in conversations about culture, equity and inclusion in their industries. The program will also offer the opportunity to create and lead social change efforts that shift culture, advance equity and foster inclusivity through the participants’ cultural positions.

For more information or to register, visit lr.edu/lredi