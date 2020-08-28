Ali Webster To Hold Book Signing During #LoveHendo Event

Ali Webster will sign copies of her memoir, The Perfection of Everything: A Recovery Memoir, as part of #LoveHendo-Shop Local event September 5. Webster will be set up at the corner of 5th and Main Streets in Hendersonville.

The Perfection of Everything: A Recovery Memoir is a journey through the pain of addiction and trauma toward self-discovery. Webster writes honestly, sharing life-changing moments during a healing pilgrimage to India. Her memoir affirms that self-care is an undervalued labor, but necessary to a healthy mind, body, and spirit in recovery.

“I always wanted to write the Great American Novel,” Webster says. “But once I became sober, I found that that was the greatest story in my life so far and could be for many others.”

The Perfection of Everything: A Recovery Memoir is available at The Cheerful Word, 118 5th Avenue West, Hendersonville.