Lucy Clark Gallery to Donate Portion of Sales to RAD Relief

In a demonstration of support for River Arts District artists who lost everything during Hurricane Helene, the Lucy Clark Gallery in Brevard will donate a portion of its profits during Brevard’s Fourth Friday Gallery Walk to RAD relief efforts. The public is invited to come shop and enjoy live music and refreshments Friday, October 25 from 5 to 7 p.m. Every sale during the day from both the gallery and the website will be included in the donation to RAD artists.

“I have been trying to figure out the best way to support artists affected due to the storm and this event was the best way I knew how to get money directly into the hands of the district that was devastated. Together, every little bit helps,” says gallery owner Lucy Clark.

For more information on The Lucy Clark Gallery, visit lucyclarkgallery.com