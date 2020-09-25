Magnetic Theatre, Smoky Park Supper Club Team Up in October

The Magnetic Theatre has announced a new series of performances as Magnetic in The (Smoky) Park comes to life every Tuesday night in October (and possibly beyond!) at Smoky Park Supper Club on Riverside Drive.

The artists of the Magnetic Theatre community are teaming up with the wizards at Smoky Park Supper Club to host this live, outdoor variety show. This exciting collaboration between River Arts District neighbors is the first of its kind. Starting October 6, Smoky Park’s outdoor riverside space will be filled with comedy, theatre, music, and more. Each Tuesday night will feature a different menagerie of acts from some of the finest entertainers in Asheville. Smoky Park’s kitchen will be closed, but the full bar will be open for business.

These will be BYOC events (Bring-Your-Own-Chair) and shows will strictly follow all safety guidelines, with mask and social distancing protocols enforced. There will also be temperature checks at the gate and plenty of hand sanitation stations on the property. Restrooms will be available.

Magnetic in the (Smoky) Park runs October 6, 13, 20, and 27. Smoky Park Supper Club is located at 350 Riverside Drive in Asheville. “Doors” open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 for general admission, with discounts available for members of The Magnetic Theatre. Find more information and purchase tickets at TheMagneticTheatre.org.