MANNA to Host Empty Bowls Drive-Thru Event Oct. 5

Today in Western North Carolina, one in six people, and one in four children are facing an empty bowl. You can help fill it. MANNA FoodBank’s 19th annual Empty Bowls event is a unique and memorable celebration of community, art, and collaboration that brings awareness to the very real problem of hunger across Western North Carolina.

This year’s Empty Bowls won’t look the same as in years past, however! With the health and safety of guests, volunteers and staff in mind, the 2020 event has been reimagined as Empty Bowls To-Go! An Empty Bowls Drive Thru will be held Monday, October 5, at the DoubleTree Hotel by Hilton Asheville-Biltmore.

Purchase of a $40 ticket includes:

• A handcrafted, one-of-a-kind, artisan pottery bowl made by a local WNC potter

• A bag of locally-sourced dried soup mix to make at home

• Exclusive recipe cards featuring favorite soups, stews, and chowders from some of Asheville’s most beloved chefs

• Some other fun MANNA surprises!

• And don’t forget the kids! For $10, participants can add a ticket for a unique, handcrafted kids bowl and custom MANNA coloring pages.

For more information, visit https://events.mannafoodbank.org/