Mars Landing Galleries Hosts Leah Waldo’s New Dawn

Mars Landing Galleries presents New Dawn, a solo show by artist Leah Waldo, Friday, October 7, through Saturday, October 29. An opening reception will be held October 7, from 5-8 p.m., and an “Artist Walk and Talk” will be held Saturday, October 15, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Waldo creates as a means of processing her life experiences, drawing inspiration from her time spent in nature. An abstract travelog of a lifetime of deep feeling and mindful healing, Waldo’s sculptures are monuments to the human capacity to heal and honor all those who are on their own path of healing. New Dawn offers viewers a multisensory experience of the fresh energy that flows from a renewed life and the beauty that can be found in recreating life after loss.

Visitors are encouraged to bring headphones to experience sound elements of the exhibit.

Mars Landing Galleries is located at 37 Library Street in Mars Hill. For more information, call 828.747.7267 or visit MarsLandingGalleries.com.