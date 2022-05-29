Latest News & Updates

Mars Landing Galleries Hosts Artist Molly Sawyer in Solo Show

1 day ago
Found Object 23. Molly Sawyer, artist

Mars Landing Galleries will host Luxury of a Load-Bearing Weight, a solo show by abstract artist Molly Sawyer Friday, June 3 through Saturday, July 2. An opening reception will be held Thursday, June 2, from 5-7 p.m.

Sawyer explores abstract forms by threadwork, embroidery and watercolor, creating reassembled, collage-like constructions filled with layers of color and depth.

Mars Landing Galleries is at 37 Library Street in Mars Hill. For more information, call 828.747.7267 or visit MarsLandingGalleries.com.

