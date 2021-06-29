Mars Landing Galleries Opens July 10 in Mars Hill

Mars Landing Gallery, a new woman-owned fine art gallery in Mars Hill, will host a grand opening event Saturday, July 10, from Noon to 6 p.m. The 6,000-square-foot gallery offers exhibit space for works by both emerging and established area artists.

Miryam Rojas is at the helm of this new arts destination and designed it to stage extraordinary but underrepresented artists. Rojas holds a bachelor of ars degree in both art history and fine art from George Washington University. She worked in art direction and stage design in the South Florida film and TV industry for nearly 2 decades.

The gallery space, originally a roller skating rink, has southern maple floors and open pine gabled ceilings. Artworks will be curated within individual mini galleries, and the gallery will also include a large space for rotating exhibitions. Mediums represented will run the gamut from conventional forms to virtual reality crypto art. The building will also offer artist studio rental opportunities from 200 to 2,800 square feet.

Mars Landing Galleries is located at 37 Library Street in Mars Hill. For more information, visit MarsLandingGalleries.com or call 828-747-7267.