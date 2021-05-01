May 4 Webinar to Feature Spring Flora on Parkway

In celebration of National Wildflower Week May 3-9, the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation is hosting a free, 30-minute “Beyond the Blooms” webinar presented by Parkway Interpretive Ranger Peter Hamel Tuesday, May 4, at 11 a.m.

Appalachia’s rich biodiversity is showcased in the spring as hundreds of varieties of plants emerge from dormancy in dazzling displays of colors, shapes and quantities. Looking beyond their blooms, beauty and fragrance, however, there is much more to see and learn from these .

This Zoom webinar is the latest installment of the Insider’s Report series which highlights the nonprofit’s projects and ways to enjoy the national park unit. A new topic is covered at 11 a.m. the first Tuesday of each month.

To register for the webinar, visit BRPFoundation.org/events.