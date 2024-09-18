Mellow Mushroom Teams up with Susan G. Komen for Fundraiser

Mellow Mushroom is again partnering with the Susan G. Komen Foundation for a breast cancer fundraising effort featuring the return of the Go Pink cocktail and Mellow Mushroom’s ribbon-shaped pretzels. The campaign will run from September 24 through November 11, with $1 from every Go Pink cocktail and order of ribbon pretzels donated to the Foundation.

The Go Pink cocktail is made with Casamigos Reposado Tequila, lime & cranberry juice, garnished with a lemon twist and a pink ribbon-shaped stir stick and pairs perfectly with Mellow Mushroom’s menu of hand-tossed, stone-baked pizzas, calzones, hoagies, munchies, greens, sweets and more.

Mellow Mushroom’s stone-baked pretzels tossed in garlic butter and parmesan will be served in a ribbon shape and served with Mellow red sauce for the duration of the campaign.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Susan G. Komen for a second year,” says Anne Mejia, Senior Vice President of Brand Development at Mellow Mushroom. “Our goal is to help make a significant and lasting impact in the fight against breast cancer, and our Mellow Mushroom family is honored to contribute.”

Also for the second year, Mellow Mushroom’s corporate team will attend the Susan G. Komen Georgia MORE THAN PINK Walk on October 26, and invite franchisees of Mellow stores in and adjacent to Georgia to join in the fun.