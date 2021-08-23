Metro Wines hosts Fundraiser for Pet Rescue

On Saturday, August 28, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Metro Wines will donate 10% of every bottle of wine sold to Mountain Pet Rescue Asheville to celebrate small victories and help pave the way for more! In addition, owners will personally match the store donation to further their shelter and foster work.

Metro Wines is proud to announce one of those small victories that we will be part of an article in the October edition of Wine Enthusiast on newsstands on September 7.

For the August 28 event, Metro Wines will have its Event Wine of the Summer “on the taste” and “on the house.” Join in as we celebrate our code: One for all and All for One!

How the Wine Shop Domino Effect Works

Customers have supported the shop’s growing pains and owners’ efforts to provide more and better for years. That support not only puts Metro Wines on the map paving the way for new customers and publicity, but also provides the financial ability to contribute to area non-profit groups.

All that is to say, one for all and all for one!

“This is a celebration,” says Gina Trippi, co-owner of MetroWines. “A celebration of the quiet but continued support of our customers, our having a voice in Wine Enthusiast in October, and the work of Mountain Pet Rescue Asheville to shelter and home those without a voice.”

Metro Wines is located at 169 Charlotte Street in Asheville. For more information, visit metrowinesasheville.com. For more information about Mountain Pet Rescue, visit mountainpetrescueavl.org.