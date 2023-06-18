Min Xiao-Fen, River Guerguerian Perform June 22

Multi-instrumentalist, singer and composer Min Xiao-Fen will perform Thursday, June 22, at 8 p.m. at Black Mountain College Museum + Arts Center.

Min recently received a commission from the Smithsonian Institution to compose new original soundtracks for Romance of the Fruit Peddler and Romance of the Western Chamber two historic Chinese silent films from the 1920s. Min, along with renowned percussionist River Guerguerian, will present the new film scores for the first time at the Asheville performance.

As a special treat for attendees, both films will be screened during the concert, providing a unique and immersive musical experience.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit blackmountaincollege.org/min-xiao-fen/.