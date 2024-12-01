Mirrorball Gallery Hosts Ugly Sweater Party After Parade

‘Tis the season to don those ugly sweaters flaunt them about at Mirrorball Gallery’s Ugly Sweater Party! The party will begin immediately following the Tryon Christmas parade on Wednesday, December 11, and last until 10 p.m. Join us for eats and treats, music, and an Ugly Sweater Contest.

Tickets for the event are $20 in advance, $30 at the door and can be purchased here.

Mirrorball Gallery is located at 84 Pacolet Street in Tryon. For more information, visit mirrorballgallery.com