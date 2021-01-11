MLK Association Celebrates Dr. King with Virtual Event

The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Association of ​Asheville & Buncombe County invites the community to the 40​th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemoration to be held virtually Friday, January 15. The event will be presented via YouTube and will showcase the county’s historical events including the candlelight service, ​peace march and rally​, and the well-attended prayer breakfast​. Dr. Oralene Simmons, president of the MLK Association, will be the Prayer Breakfast keynote speaker.

“This year, due to COVID-19 Pandemic, we have had to pivot from our usual face-to-face celebrations in which we have come together as the “beloved community” through our annual prayer breakfast, peace march and rally, Community Candlelight Service Award and our year-long Community Outreach Providing Empowerment (COPE) Initiative. We are together virtually this year; however, it does not make our work, community, and fellowship any less important.” Simmons says.

The MLK Association of Asheville & Buncombe County will also recognize community members who have shown outstanding qualities of leadership, compassion and community-building. The 2021 MLK Community Service Award winners are: Kimberly Floyd, Joseph “J” Hacket, Tamiko Ambrose Murray, Hanan Shabaaz, Robert (Rob) Thomas, and the Rev. Dena Whalen.

The celebration will be offered for free beginning Friday, January 15. Access to the daily events will be available at ​MLKAsheville.org.