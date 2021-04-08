NC Playwrights Call For Submissions Through April 30

Ten short plays by North Carolina playwrights will be selected for full production at the 2021 NC 10by10 Play Festival (NC 10by10). The festival, produced by OdysseyStage Theatre, runs September 17-19 and 24-26 at The ArtsCenter in downtown Carrboro, NC, as well as via livestream. NC 10by10 has grown to be the most-attended short-play festival in the region, with shows regularly selling out.

Submission guidelines:

Submissions will be accepted through April 30, 2021, at 11:59 p.m.

Playwrights must be currently living in North Carolina. Students attending a NC college full-time, and military personnel stationed in NC qualify. There are no age restrictions

Playwrights may submit up to two scripts in MS Word or PDF format.

Scripts should be unpublished and have not been produced in The Triangle (Raleigh-Durham and surrounding areas). Plays that have had staged readings, or have only been exhibited electronically (via Zoom, Twitch, YouTube, podcast channel, etc.) are acceptable.

Scripts should not include the playwright’s name or personal contact information for the playwright.

Scripts must include cast and set descriptions and be in a standard play format using 12-point font. (Samuel French has an excellent guide for this, but any standard play format is acceptable.)

Total run time should be no longer than 10 minutes (usually 9-11 pages in standard play format). Please time your plays prior to submission and edit appropriately.

Scripts must have simple tech and staging requirements. The scenery will be very basic with only a few set pieces. Plays with more than one scene or requiring numerous pieces of furniture will not be selected for production.

Preference will be given to scripts with a cast of 2-5 characters.

Musicals (and plays with music) will be considered. If submitting a musical, you must provide audio backing tracks and confirm that they are royalty-free.

How to submit:

Plays may be submitted one of two ways:

Online via web form: http://nc10by10.org/submissions

Via email to submissions@nc10by10.org. The subject line should have the words “NC 10by10 Submission” followed by the title of the play (example: “NC 10by10 Submission – The Interview”). The body of the email must include the title of the play and the playwright’s contact information, including name, mailing address, phone(s), and email. DO NOT include playwright contact information in the script itself.

For additional questions about what and how to submit, email submissions@nc10by10.org. Winners will be notified via email and posted on nc10by10.org by June 7. Each writer whose work is produced during the festival will receive an award of $50 and two complimentary tickets to any performance. Playwrights are invited to attend any performance as long as seats are available.