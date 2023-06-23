New Exhibit of Works by Dee Santorini at 310 Art

Encaustic artist Dee Santorini presents a special show of her works, Enkaustikos … in Texture and 3D, during July at 310 Art in Riverview Station in the River Arts District. Santorini will also be doing demonstrations July 1, July 8 and July 22 at the gallery.

Santorini says she loves Serengeti animals, capturing their furtive looks and trying to depict them in a particular moment.

While most encaustic artists use wax to create a translucent effect, Santorini uses encaustic to create texture and add 3D qualities to her works. She says she enjoys carving into the pieces to create shape and movement, and then throwing heat into the process to move and blend colors.

310 Art is located at 191 Lyman Street, #310, in Riverview Station in Asheville’s River Arts District. For more information about Santorini, visit https://www.facebook.com/dee.santorini.