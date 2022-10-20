Newest Crop Stories — Collards — Available for Pre-Order

The newest edition of Crop Stories, a publication that explores single crops through art, poetry, essay, voice and other creative mediums, is now available for pre-order.

The publication, founded by Andre Gallant and Keia Mastrianni, has been re-launched by The Utopian Seed Project’s Chris Smith, along with Melissa DeSa of Working Food. The Collard issue of Crop Stories is the seventh in the series, but the inaugural issue since The Utopian Seed Project inherited the publication.

Collards was made possible with support from Southern SARE and Southern Exposure Seed Exchange with the hope that more farmers grow more varieties of collards, and for more consumers to seek out and enjoy eating the diversity stewarded by The Heirloom Collard Project.

The magazine will begin shipping in November, and the pre-sale price is $17.50.

For more information on contributors to the project or to pre-order, visit cropstories.com/product/collards-7/.