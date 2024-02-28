On the Rise set for March 9 at Wortham Center 

Friends of the Blue Ridge will present Blue Ridge Jamboree: On the Rise Saturday, March 9, at 7 p.m. at the Wortham Center for the Performing Arts in Asheville. The event will showcase the area’s top artists ages 25 and younger.

On the Rise is hosted by acclaimed musician and storyteller Josh Goforth, a three-time Fiddler of the Festival at Fiddler’s Grove who has performed at the Grand Ole Opry, Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall. Goforth is currently on faculty at the Academy for the Arts in Asheville and performs all over the world.

Featured performers at the jamboree include multi-talented Dollywood and Nashville performer Addie Levy, joined by her singer-songwriter husband Eric Pratt; Appalachian Roots, which has opened for Steep Canyon Rangers and Old Crowe Medicine Show; the sibling old-time and bluegrass band Newfound Gap, led by 15-year-old sensation Bayla Davis; and Hightop Mountain Harmony.

“Our mission is to celebrate the ecological beauty and cultural vitality of this Blue Region region we’re all fortunate to call home,” says Julie Whalen, the festival’s executive director. “Part of that involves inspiring our next generation to be caretakers of that heritage. We’re delighted that so many talented young musicians auditioned to be part of this special event.”

The event is being sponsored by Mast General Store and all proceeds will support Friends of the Blue Ridge’s Lynn Davis Scholarship Fund. The program provides $1,000 scholarships to high school seniors pursuing college degrees.

Tickets for On the Rise are $15 and are available at blueridgejamboree.com. Friends of the Blue Ridge works to enhance the ecological beauty, cultural vitality, and quality of life in communities throughout the Blue Ridge region of North Carolina and Virginia. For more information at blueridgefriends.org.