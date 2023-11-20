Order New Book and Support Trans Youth in the South

This fall, as part of its efforts to support queer and trans youth in the South, the Campaign for Southern Equality worked with youth-serving partners across the South to distribute care packages to LGBTQ+ young people.

One of the most special parts of these care packages was a new book produced through Southern Equality Studios titled You Are Powerful, You Are Loved. The book is full of messages of love, support, and solidarity that CSE supporters submitted throughout 2023. It features just a few of the hundreds of messages that poured in from around the world.

You Are Powerful, You Are Loved has been so resonant and meaningful for trans and nonbinary/gender nonconforming youth that CSE wants to offer these affirming messages with supporters more broadly.

The book can now be pre-ordered through November 30, and when you order a copy with a donation of $50 or more, an additional copy will be sent to a young trans person living in the South. Books will be shipped just in time for the holidays.

In addition, the donor who is matching every dollar donated to the CSE’s Southern Trans Youth Emergency Project (up to $25,000), has extended the deadline for matching funds through Giving Tuesday, November 28. So a $50 donation becomes $100 to support trans youth in the South.

To order a copy of the book with a $50 donation (plus a bonus copy for a trans youth), click here.