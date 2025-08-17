Orison Books Celebrates 10th Anniversary

Orison Books, an Asheville-based non-profit literary press with a national reputation, will celebrate its 10th anniversary on Friday, October 3, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., at NC Stage Company with a collaborative author reading and dance performance. Orison author Amit Majmudar will read from his new book Three Metamorphoses, and his wife, classical Indian dancer Ami Buch Majmudar, will perform choreography inspired by the book.

Orison Books, founded by local poet Luke Hankins, published its first books in 2015, and now publishes six or seven books each year, spanning poetry, fiction, and nonfiction. The press has a unique focus on literary work that engages the life of the spirit, from a broad and inclusive range of perspectives. The word orison means “prayer.” Orison Books’ titles have won national awards and have been covered in major publications such as The New York Times Book Review, Publishers Weekly, Poets & Writers, Booklist, The Boston Globe, and many others.

Amit Majmudar’s book Three Metamorphoses will be available for purchase at the event, and attendees will also have their choice of any two complimentary Orison Books titles. Concessions will be available.

Tickets to the October 3 event are available at https://secure.givelively.org/event/orison-books-inc/orison-books-10th-anniversary-celebration.