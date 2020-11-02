Our VOICE presents the 19th annual Survivor Art Show

Our VOICE’s 19th Annual Survivor Art Show, a virtual exhibition of visual and performance art by survivors of sexual assault in our community, will open with a reception via Crowdcast and Facebook Live Thursday, November 12, at 6:30 p.m.

This year’s featured guest artist is Jaki Shelton Green, the state of North Carolina’s third female, and first Black poet-laureate. Shelton Green will recite Flight, her recently composed poem addressing sexual assault. She will also be offering words of support to this year’s participants.

“At Our VOICE, we believe in hope and healing for all survivors,” says Angelica Reza Wind, executive director of Our VOICE. “That healing process looks different for everyone, and is a highly personal journey, but we’ve found that art and artistic expression can be a powerful tool for survivors of sexual violence. The art show is an opportunity to witness and support the complicated and inspiring journey of survivorship.”

To attend the opening reception, register via Crowdcast. The exhibition will be on display through December 31 at OurVoiceNC.org.

