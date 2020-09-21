Pick Up a Fork & Support Habitat’s Women Build Program

For nearly four decades, Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity has been bringing people together through events for celebrations, to generate awareness and to raise funds. When forced to pivot in the face of a pandemic, Habitat’s leaders have come up with something new. Through October 4, the community is invited to participate in Stay Home with Habitat, a fundraiser for Asheville Habitat’s Women Build program. Local, women–owned businesses and chefs are generously donating meals and goodies to create nightly packages that make staying home feel like a night out on the town.

Prizes include a meal for four, plus dessert, from Baba Nahm, Celine and Company, Everyday Gourmet, New Stock, or Sandhill Kitchen. Each meal is paired with goodies (like plants, jewelry, snacks and coffee) – all delivered to your home. Make an accompanying donation to support Women Build, with all proceeds going toward building another energy–efficient, GreenBuilt Habitat home in the New Heights neighborhood in West Asheville. A winner will be randomly selected each day between October 5 and October 9, and will be contacted by a Habitat staff person.

“People in our community need affordable housing desperately. Our Women Build program has been a popular method to bring the power of women together around a solution for affordable housing – a Habitat home,” says Beth Russo, development officer of individual and corporate giving. “We are so grateful to the businesses that want to help us build through the Stay Home with Habitat fundraiser. They’ve donated awesome goodies and meals to help us raise the funds we need. If you have a chance, patronize these folks and tell them ‘Thank You.’”

Never has there been an easier or more delicious way to support local families in need of stable, affordable housing. For more information and contest rules, visit Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity.