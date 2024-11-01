Pickin’ for Pisgah to Raise Money for Hurricane Relief Fund

FIND Outdoors will present Pickin’ for Pisgah, a benefit concert featuring the Pisgah Pickers, on November 10, beginning at 5 p.m. at the Cradle of Forestry. The concert will bring together music lovers for a night of bluegrass and community support, with all proceeds benefiting the FIND Outdoors Hurricane Helene Relief Fund.
The Pisgah Pickers — featuring Woody Platt, Mike Guggino, and Mike Ashworth of the Steep Canyon Rangers — along with Bennett Sullivan, will take the stage to entertain and inspire. The evening will include a special performance featuring “Ruby,” a banjo created by Pisgah Banjos using wood from the same spruce tree that served as the 2022 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree.
Advance tickets are required. Ticket breakdown for the show:
• Pisgah Plus: $150, includes $100 donation
• General Admission (ages 13 & up): $50
• Children (ages 5-12): $25 — 4 and under free
• Free for first responders with ID and advance ticket “purchase” required
For more information, visit gofindoutdoors.org/events/hurricane-helene-benefit-concert/
