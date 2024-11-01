Pickin’ for Pisgah to Raise Money for Hurricane Relief Fund

FIND Outdoors will present Pickin’ for Pisgah, a benefit concert featuring the Pisgah Pickers, on November 10, beginning at 5 p.m. at the Cradle of Forestry. The concert will bring together music lovers for a night of bluegrass and community support, with all proceeds benefiting the FIND Outdoors Hurricane Helene Relief Fund.

The Pisgah Pickers — featuring Woody Platt, Mike Guggino, and Mike Ashworth of the Steep Canyon Rangers — along with Bennett Sullivan, will take the stage to entertain and inspire. The evening will include a special performance featuring “Ruby,” a banjo created by Pisgah Banjos using wood from the same spruce tree that served as the 2022 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree.