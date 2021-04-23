Pisgah Legal Offers Free EITC Tax Prep Help April 24

The Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service announced that the federal income tax filing due date for individuals for the 2020 tax year has been extended to May 17, 2021. It is estimated that one in five people have unclaimed Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) monies available to them, that can only be accessed through filing taxes.

Local non-profit Pisgah Legal Services will be offering a “Last Chance EITC Tax Preparation Clinic” on Saturday, April 24, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. in the parking lot of its Asheville office, at 62 Charlotte Street. IRS Certified volunteers will be available on-site to prepare taxes for free on a first-come first-served basis. Tax filers also have the option of having their documents scanned and prepared off-site to be picked up and signed at a later date. An interpreter is available for Spanish speakers.

“Filing your taxes this year is more important than ever, even if you have not been required to do so in the past,” says Emily Ermer, Pisgah Legal’s VITA site coordinator. “If you didn’t receive your first two stimulus payments, then filing your 2020 taxes is the only way you can receive these funds. Also, if you have children, you will need to file your 2020 taxes to receive benefits from the Child Tax Credit recently passed in the American Relief Plan. Already, we have helped people access thousands of dollars through filing their taxes. We hope that people living outside of Buncombe County make the drive to get any tax preparation assistance they may need.”

Taxpayers must have a household gross income of $57,000 or less to qualify for the free tax preparation assistance. Please bring your tax documents, photo IDs and social security cards (not copies) for all tax household members. If you are married and filing jointly, both spouses need to arrive to the Last Chance EITC Tax Preparation Clinic. Other restrictions may apply, and taxpayers will be screened for eligibility upon arrival.

Staff and volunteers will also be available to screen consumers for the Affordable Care Act health insurance and to make appointments to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. For more information, call 828-210-3785.