Premiere Screening of of Tommy Simpson Living in a World I Created

The Why Make? Podcast and UNC Asheville’s STEAM Studio present the premiere screening of the new short documentary film Tommy Simpson Living in a World I Created on Friday, June 3, from 6-8 pm in the River Arts District in Asheville. This is the public premiere of the film about artist Tommy Simpson that has been in production over the past 2 years in North Carolina.

Tommy is an artist, woodworker, sculptor, furniture maker, painter and poet – a true original in the art world. Internationally recognized, he works in nearly every medium making artwork that transcends craftsmanship, fine art and whimsy. In each work of art, Simpson “puzzles together” his personal and cultural references into a signature blend of joyfulness and subtle commentary.

“The ultimate goal is to bring the artwork to life, so that the viewer can identify the human spirit behind the work and experience its poetry,” Simpson says.

There will be an introduction by the film’s producers and Why Make? Podcast hosts Robb Helmkamp and Erik Wolken, as well as Nic Beery of Beery Media, the editor and director of photography. Following the screening will be a film discussion and Q&A.

This event is free and open to the public. Donations will be accepted and T-shirts, stickers and other merchandise will be available. UNC Asheville’s STEAM Studios is in the RAMP Studios at 821 Riverside Drive Suite 140 in Asheville. Please park behind the south building of RAMP and use entrance C.

For more information, visit why-make.com/tommy.