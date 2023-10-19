Queer Girls Literary Reading Celebrates 14th Anniversary

The 14th Annual Queer Girls Literary Reading, a series started in 2009 by UNC-Asheville English professor Lori Horvitz, will be held Sunday, October 22, at 5 p.m. at Tyger Tyger Gallery in the River Arts District. This year’s lineup includes local and regional writers, UNCA students, and community members.

For the first six years, the yearly event, a celebration of Asheville’s queer literary women — including local and regional writers of varying ages, identities, races and abilities — took place in the library at the Phil Mechanic Studios in the River Arts District. Because of the growing interest and need for a larger venue, The Mothlight and Rabbit Rabbit have hosted the event.

Admission to the event is by donation, with a $5-10 suggested donation. Tyger Tyger Gallery is located at 191 Lyman Street, Suite #144, in the River Arts District.