RAD Artists Launch Wendy Whitson Artist Fund with Scholarships

The River Arts District Artists (RADA) has announced The Wendy Whitson Artist Fund, a new scholarship program designed to support and empower local artists. This initiative offers three distinct scholarships with a total of eight awards this year:

Artist Retention Grant

Provides $3,600 in rent assistance, a full RADA membership for 2025, a guide ad, and 20 hours of volunteer support to help members retain their art spaces.

Continuing Artist Membership Award

Covers the 2025 membership fees and includes a $100 stipend to support members facing financial hardships.

New Artist Member Award

Offers a full membership for 2025, half of the 2026 membership fee, a $100 stipend, and mentorship opportunities to emerging artists from diverse backgrounds.

The Scholarship program and application launched on September 15, and the deadline is November 1. Winners will be announced November 22.

The Wendy Whitson Artist Fund embodies RADA’s commitment to supporting artists, celebrating diverse voices, and preserving the unique artistic spirit of the River Arts District. Artists are invited to apply and become part of this historic initiative, and community members are invited to support the effort by volunteering.

For more information, visit RiverArtsDistrict.com/scholarships/