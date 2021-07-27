Sarah Sneeden Demonstrates at Twigs and Leaves

Twigs and Leaves Gallery, in Waynesville, presents artist Sarah Sneeden demonstrating oil painting in the gallery on Saturday, August 7, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be live music, and refreshments will be served.

A native of Pennsylvania, Sneeden began sketching around the age of nine, and studied art in high school and college. Through the years, she graduated from several notable art programs, taught art to others and continued her studies. “The library was a mecca,” she says. “I learned there are as many ways to paint as there are artists.” She lived and worked in Florida, Phoenix and Louisville before moving to North Carolina in 1967 to pursue a career in commercial drawing. She also taught at Blue Ridge Technical Community College.

Sneeden works in graphite, acrylics, pastels and watercolor, preferring the permanency of oils for her finished works. She spends many hours painting en plein air, creating light-filled, richly colored pieces, and completes larger works in her studio.

Sneeden demonstrates, she says, because watching others paint helped her learn. She credits a demonstration by Florida artist Roy Nichols, who later became her teacher, with getting her permanently hooked on painting. “During my demonstration at Twigs and Leaves, I hope to show how I begin a painting,” she says. “What pigments I use, how shapes and textures are important. I never know exactly how a piece will turn out. That is why it is called an original.”

To learn more, visit TwigsandLeaves.com, or find on Facebook and Instagram. Located at 98 North Main Street, the gallery is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 pm., and Sunday 1–4 p.m.