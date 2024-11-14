Secret Agent 23 Skidoo Teams Up with Local Creatives on New Video

To draw attention to the plight of WNC’s residents and creative community, kid-hop artist Secret Agent 23 Skidoo has teamed up with musicians and filmmakers on the video Tomorrow’s Cost. Edited by David Saich of Fiasco Media and filmed by Saich and Stephan Pruitt, the video was made in the wake of Hurricane Helene as the Western North Carolina community came together to face the challenges left by the storm.

The artists ask that viewers who are able to donate, please contribute to FloodBackArt.com, a creative directory that supports artists who are the heartbeat of Western North Carolina. In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, many creatives lost their studios, their galleries, their markets, and their life’s work. The storm destroyed buildings across the region, including 126,000 homes in North Carolina. Floodwaters damaged 80% of buildings in Asheville’s River Arts District; one of a number of affected arts districts.

Created by 23 Skidoo and his daughter Sakara Sullivan, the Flood Back Art website is a by-the-community, for-the-community initiative to help those artists and creatives who have been impacted by Hurricane Helene. Supporters can contact the artists through the directory, and artists will share their individual needs, from contributions to their GoFundMe campaigns, to purchases from their online stores, to Patreon subscribers.

Learn more, join the directory, or find artists at https://www.floodbackart.com/

Watch and share Tomorrow’s Cost at to https://youtu.be/TS5C6IqLSgs?si=nf_Z6DbEInCg8Nhn