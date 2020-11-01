Sierra Club Hosts Trail Mapper Extraordinaire

Ken Brame, political chairman for the WNC Sierra Club, will provide an update on the 2020 election results Thursday, November 5, at 7 p.m., before turning the podium over to Ken Czarnomski, trail-mapper extraordinaire, who will present Mapping Trails in Western North Carolina: A Journey of Exploration. The Zoom presentation is free and open to the public.

Czarnomski enjoys highlighting the unique qualities of WNC’s special environment by illustrating the personality of each area, which he maps as a naturalist, cartographer and explorer. Sharing these explorations allows people to see the mountains a personal way in order to develop their own relationship with the region’s wonderful biodiversity. Join in to explore the trails, the technology and the sustainability involved in mapping them.