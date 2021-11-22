Sierra Club Program Addresses Single-use Plastics

The WNC Sierra Club (WENOCA) will present “Single Use Plastics and Styrofoam: Why is it a problem and what can we do about it?” Thursday, December 2, at 7 p.m. via Zoom.

Anna Alsobrook of MountainTrue and Drew Ball, former executive director of Environment NC, will talk about how plastic bags, straws, styrofoam and other single use plastics are polluting our rivers, streams, oceans and clogging our landfills and drainage systems. It is estimated that we are now creating plastics equal to the weight of all the world’s human population every year.

Alsobrook and Ball will outline what we can do locally to tackle these problems.

This free program is open to the public, and advance registration is available at WNCSierraClub.org. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

For more information, contact WENOCA President Judy Mattox at judymattox15@gmail.com