Sierra Club Program Features Solarize Asheville-Buncombe

Zoom in for the WNC Sierra Club’s May 6 presentation on Solarizing Asheville & Buncombe County. You’ll learn about the program, have an opportunity to ask questions and find out if now might be the right time to put solar on your home or business.

Solarize Asheville-Buncombe is a newly-formed, local renewable energy coalition that presents a community-based group-purchasing program for solar energy, battery storage, and other clean-energy technologies to residents and businesses in Asheville and Buncombe County.

This initiative is aimed at helping homeowners, businesses, and nonprofits become more resilient, reduce energy expenses, and save on the cost of renewable-energy systems by obtaining volume discounts on materials and installation services. In addition, this campaign is intended to increase access for low- and moderate-income families to solar-energy solutions as well as contribute to workforce development.

Solarize campaigns are driven by community group purchasing. The more participants who take part, the greater the savings for all. Participants may be able to save up to 20% below normal costs for a solar system and installation.

Non-Buncombe County homeowners may also be eligible for this program, but there might be an extra charge for longer travel time, etc. This program is free and open to the public. Register in advance for this meeting. Visit Wenoca.org or register at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUudeisrz0sGNFygb6cA7gTjJJcp1Pv01YD

To learn more and to sign up for a free estimate, go to solarcrowdsource.com/campaign/asheville-buncombe-nc/. For more information, contact Judy Mattox, judymattox@sbcglobal.net, (828) 683-2176.