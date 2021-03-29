Sierra Club to Host Bill Jacobs in Webinar April 1 

The Sierra Club will host local author Bill Jacobs in a free Zoom webinar Thursday, April 1, from 7-9 p.m. Jacobs, the author of Whence These Special Places? The Geology of Cashiers, Highlands & Panthertown Valley, will explain the extraordinary geologic processes that produced WNC’s array of mountains and waterfalls in “How Geology has Shaped your Favorite Mountains and Waterfalls.”

While Jacobs’ book focuses on the Highlands-Cashiers Plateau, in doing so it explains the geologic processes that created the Blue Ridge as a whole, and many notable waterfalls and mountains. Jacobs’ particular interest is how the unique appearances of many of our most popular natural features are explained by differences in their geologic history.

In this program, he will explain WNC’s geologic history and how differences in that history have created very different physical features. It’s the geologic history that explains, for example, why Sliding Rock and Looking Glass Falls are so different. They are located just a couple of miles apart on the same stream, yet one is so smooth you can slide on it and the other is a sheer precipice. He will also discuss such other iconic features as Shining Rock, Devil’s Courthouse, Craggy Pinnacle, and Pearson’s and Little Bearwallow Falls.

Using numerous photographs and graphics, Jacobs makes this program accessible to scientists and non-scientists alike. Questions about both the geology – and the book – will be welcomed.

To register for the webinar, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN__pRxfVegSq-G-tqwMVmKoA. For more information, email Judy Mattox at judymattox@sbcglobal.net or call 828.683.2176.