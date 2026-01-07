Storyteller Donald Davis to Appear at John C. Campbell Folk School

The John C. Campbell Folk School will welcome acclaimed storyteller, author and recording artist Donald Davis to its Brasstown campus January 26-28, for a special multi-day storytelling experience. The visit is part of the Folk School’s 100th anniversary celebrations.

Born into a Southern Appalachian mountain world rich in oral tradition, Davis is one of the nation’s most respected storytellers, known for bringing family histories, regional culture and universal truths vividly to life. His appearance at the Folk School continues a century-long tradition of honoring storytelling as a vital Appalachian art form and a cornerstone of community life.

Over the course of his visit, Davis will share stories rooted in his own family and place of origin, tales that began as the stories he heard growing up and evolved into the ones audiences repeatedly asked him to “tell again, on purpose.” His programs will invite listeners into moments of humor, memory and meaning that reflect both Appalachian heritage and shared human experience. Davis will also share stories featuring the Folk School, including co-founder Margeurite Butler Bidstrup.

Davis began his professional storytelling career while serving for 25 years as a United Methodist minister, increasingly weaving story into his ministry before retiring from the church to tell stories full time. Today, he is the author of 19 books and more than 50 original recordings, and a recipient of both the Circle of Excellence Award and the Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Storytelling Network.

“Storytelling has always been at the very heart of the Folk School,” says Bethany Chaney, executive director of the John C. Campbell Folk School. “Welcoming Donald Davis during our centennial year is especially meaningful. His work reflects the same values of connection, Appalachian tradition and community that have guided the Folk School for 100 years.”

Founded in 1925 by Olive Dame Campbell and Marguerite Butler and inspired by the Danish folk school movement, the John C. Campbell Folk School is a nationally recognized center for craft, music, dance and storytelling. Throughout 2025 and 2026, the Folk School is celebrating its 100th anniversary with special classes, concerts, gatherings and guest artists that honor its past while looking toward the future.

More details about Donald Davis’s appearance and other centennial events can be found at FolkSchool.org.