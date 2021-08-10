Ten for NC Event Series Presents Literary NC: Muse and Memory

Drawing inspiration from the Tar Heel state—A panel of authors and literary experts will discuss North Carolina as a popular setting and literary inspiration and explore why our state is such a fertile resource for authors. Carolina Public Press virtual events series—Ten for NC—is a series of conversations about issues, topics and debates of interest to North Carolinians. The event will take place via Zoom Thursday, August 19 at Noon.

Featured speakers for the series include: Annette Saunooke Clapsaddle, an enrolled member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians whose debut novel Even As We Breathe, a finalist for the Weatherford Award, was named one of NPR’s Best Books of 2020; Jacqueline DeGroot, whose fiction draws inspiration from N.C.’s Brunswick Islands and who spends time keeping the memory of Sunset Beach’s iconic Kindred Spirit mailbox alive through her books and assisting to preserve its notebooks (archived at UNCW’s Randall Library); Jaki Shelton Green, the first African American and third woman to be appointed as the North Carolina Poet Laureate; and Terry L. Kennedy, the author of the poetry collection, New River Breakdown and Director of the MFA Writing Program at UNC Greensboro and Editor of The Greensboro Review.

The events are free, but space is limited and RSVPs are required.

Upcoming “Ten for NC” events include:

August

Students after shutdown: What parents need to know and what back to school means.

September

• Investigative reporting in the South: The good, the bad, the hard

• Connected Coastlines: The impact of severe weather on North Carolina’s coastline and industrial and recreational fishing

October

• Game changers: NC leaders making a difference in rural communities

• Incarceration issues in North Carolina

Mid-November—Let’s get political: A conversation with NC’s top political leaders

Mid-December—2021, that’s a wrap: Ask us anything, special guests and prizes!

