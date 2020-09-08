Grey Eagle Hosts Drive-In Shows at Maggie Festival Grounds

The Grey Eagle will host its first ever drive-in-style concerts this fall beginning with the Sam Bush Band September 20, at the Maggie Valley Festival Grounds. North Carolina duo Mandolin Orange will follow with a performance on October 2, and then the Del McCoury Band will take the sta

ge the next night, October 3. These will be the first in a series of socially-distanced off-site events presented by The Grey Eagle.

The shows are all-ages, socially-distanced events. Each “ticket” purchase is for a 20×20 square with ample room for parking and “tailgating” within the designated area. An HD screen will be included side stage for an enhanced viewing experience, and audio from the show will be broadcast live via an FM transmitter. Patrons can enjoy the show from their vehicles or the designated individual viewing area outside of their vehicle.

There is a maximum of six people per vehicle (no campers, RVs, Sprinters), and only vehicles with no more than four wheels and a clearance of under eight feet will be allowed on site.

For more information and tickets, visit thegreyeagle.com.