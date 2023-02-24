Trauma Intervention Program (TIP) Of WNC Seeks Volunteers

The Trauma Intervention Program (TIP) of Western North Carolina is a national nonprofit organization that works with local public safety officials in Buncombe and Henderson counties to provide emotional and practical support to citizens experiencing trauma.

Trained community volunteers are called by emergency personnel to support those affected by sudden tragedy, including scenes where there has been an overdose, a suicide, a fatal car accident, a homicide, or other sudden loss. TIP volunteers are available 365 days per year, 24 hours a day and can be called by any first responder with the 48 agencies in the two counties.

TIP is well known and respected by first responders in Western North Carolina. “Asheville Police Department is grateful for the support of TIP volunteers and the compassion they bring to help people in difficult times,” says Asheville Police Captain Mike Lamb. “We encourage our officers to request a TIP volunteer any time someone at a scene needs immediate emotional support. These trained volunteers are professional and effective, available around the clock, and a valuable partner in APD’s efforts to support the community when tragedy strikes.”

“The presence of the TIP representative allowed our personnel to focus on the patient rather than having to split resources and care for the family as well,” says Captain Dennis Ball of the Asheville Fire Department. “It is so helpful and comforting to us as emergency responders to know that the family has someone that can assist them not only during the initial emergency, but even more importantly after our task has been completed and we have returned to service.”

TIP of WNC is currently recruiting volunteers. The training academy is held at night and on weekends over ten days, from March 23 to April 1. It is led by national trainers and outside speakers who ensure that TIP volunteers are ready to respond to scenes of tragedy. No experience or expertise is required to be a TIP volunteer, but you must complete the entire training, be at least 16 years old, pass a background investigation, and be flexible and willing to respond anywhere in Buncombe and Henderson counties. Volunteers are “on-call” three 12-hour shifts each month and must attend a monthly continuing education meeting.

For more information or to register, visit TIPofWNC.org or call 828.513.0498.