Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall Coming to WNC

The Veterans Healing Farm is hosting the Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall through November 12. The ‘Healing Wall’ will be open to the public and will remain open 24 hours a day until Sunday, November 12 at 2 p.m. Other supporting events during this time include readings from Vietnam Veterans from Brothers & Sisters Like These, Quilts of Valor presentations, and an art exhibition through Bullets and Bandaids featuring art exhibits from over 20 Vietnam Veteran stories.

The Wall is a 3/5 scale of the Vietnam Memorial in Washington DC, it stands six feet tall at the center and covers almost 100 yards from end to end. This traveling memorial stands as a reminder of the great sacrifices made during the Vietnam War. It was made for the purpose of helping heal and rekindle friendships and to allow people the opportunity to visit loved ones in their hometown who otherwise may not be able to make the trip to Washington.

For more information, contact the VHF at 828.595.6111 or email veteranshealingfarm@gmail.com The Veterans Healing Farm is located at 38 Yale Road in Hendersonville.