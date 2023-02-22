Tryon Fine Arts Center Hosts Loudon Wainwright III April 1

Award-winning singer-songwriter, storyteller, and North Carolina native Loudon Wainwright III will appear in a one-night performance Saturday, April 1, at 7:30 p.m. at the Tryon Fine Arts Center.

A 2010 Grammy winner with two previous nominations and 50 years on the stage, Wainwright is currently crisscrossing the country promoting his latest of 26 albums, Lifetime Achievement. Wainwright is known for his wit and wisdom parsed out in songs and stories. While he strums and croons, the 76-year-old sings life stories. Funny, poignant, sad, or wistful, Wainwright adds music to his poetry of relationships, memories, and lately, aging. “I’ll be doing material from my latest album Lifetime Achievement, but also will be wandering down memory lane so to speak, Wainwright says.

Wainwright released his first album in 1970 and hasn’t stopped. He also has some acting experience including Judd Apatow’s Knocked Up (he also recorded the soundtrack); The 40-Year-Old Virgin; The Aviator; Big Fish and others. Television credits include Parks and Recreation, Ally McBeal, Grounded for Life, and more. He was also the original musician/sidekick for late-night comedian David Letterman.

“We are thrilled to have Loudon Wainwright on our stage at Tryon Fine Arts Center. Our patrons will enjoy his unique humor, wit and wisdom,” says Marianne Carruth, executive director of TFAC. “I’ve no doubt his show will be entertaining and thought-provoking. He might even get you singing ‘Dead Skunk in the Middle of the Road.”

Wainwright will be available after the show with merchandise and for autographs. The performance is supported by Acts Tryon Estates, Kirby Endowment at Polk County Community Foundation, Mountain Brook Vineyards & WNCW.

Tickets for the show are $20 standard /$25 premium for students and $35/$45 for adults. For more information and tickets, visit TryonArts.org/events or call the Box Office at 828.859.8322, Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.