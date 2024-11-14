Unspoken Tradition Headlines Benefit Concert

The Blue Ridge Music Trails will host a benefit concert featuring Unspoken Tradition Thursday, November 14, at 7 p.m. at White Horse Black Mountain. The public is invited to attend and support WNC’s traditional music artists post-Hurricane Helene.

Unspoken Tradition, a chart-topping quintet hailing from Western and Central North Carolina, headline the show. The group’s music is influenced by their lives and roots in traditional and new grass music. They have had several singles top the Billboard Bluegrass and Bluegrass Today charts, and they took the stage at the 2024 IBMA Bluegrass Live! concert.

Unspoken Tradition has also been busy dedicating time and raising money for their home state the past month since Hurricane Helene.

Tickets for the show will be available in advance and at the door. Due to Helene’s impact, the show is a pay-what-you-can event. A portion of the proceeds will support the Blue Ridge Music Trails artists, with the other portion going towards charities of White Horse’s choice.

For more information, visit Blue Ridge Music Trails. To donate to Blue Ridge Music Trails, visit blueridgemusicnc.com/donate/