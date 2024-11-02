VA Regional Office to Host Veterans Benefits Fair

In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, the Veterans Administration Regional Office in Winston-Salem is offering veterans in Western North Carolina an opportunity to create priority appointments and have their claims expedited through its office. A Veterans Benefits Fair will be held Friday, November 15, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Renaissance Asheville Downtown Hotel.

During the event, veterans and their family members will have the opportunity to file claims for VA benefits and get updates on their pending claims. Any claims that are ready for decision will be sent to the regional office for priority processing.

Since October 1, 2024, the VA’s Regional Office has completed 479 claims and paid over $1 million in retroactive benefits to veterans and their family members in the affected area.

The Renaissance Asheville Downtown Hotel located at 31 Woodfin Street in Asheville.