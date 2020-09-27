Virtual 2020 WNC Run/Walk for Autism is October 3-10

As many as 1 in 54 children may be diagnosed with autism in the United States. You can make a difference in the lives of these children and their families in our area by registering for the 15th Annual WNC Run/Walk for Autism set for October 3-10.

Even though a celebration cannot be done in person this year, you can make an even bigger impact by recruiting family members, friends, and co-workers to form a team and raise donations for this virtual event! Participants are invited to complete a 5K or 1-mile race and upload their times to the official race site. On Saturday, October 10, at 9 a.m., a live-stream will be held to recognize the runners, team award winners donors and sponsors of the event.

Proceeds from the WNC Run/Walk for Autism will fund local programs of the Autism Society of North Carolina (ASNC), the leading statewide resource organization serving people in North Carolina across the spectrum throughout their lifespans.

Event participants will have an opportunity to pick up their T-shirts in person or have them mailed for a small fee. For more information or to register, visit WNC Run/Walk for Autism.