Virtual Conference Tackles “The Future of the Outdoors”

The Outdoor Economy Conference, the nation’s premier event for those looking to grow the outdoor industry in their own region, returns for its third year, this time with an all-new virtual format. Split into five, creatively-crafted half- virtual workshops, the 2020 Outdoor Economy Conference will be held every Thursday in October from noon-4 p.m. EST.

This year’s conference will tackle five timely topics under one umbrella theme: The Future of the Outdoors. Through a series of keynotes, presentations, panels, and workshops, attendees will explore topics such as: Healthy Communities Through Recreation; Growth Through Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion; Outdoor Innovation + Entrepreneurship; Next Generation Outdoors; and Building Outdoor Communities.

“This year’s conference reflects the most relevant issues in our outdoor industry ecosystem,” says Noah Wilson, program director of the Growing Outdoors Partnership and lead conference organizer. “That’s why we’re excited to have a diverse and powerful group of leading thinkers and doers from across the country coming together to map out and build our shared future. We’ve been intentional about providing inspirational stories, powerful connections and networking, and tangible tools and resources people can take home and put to work. Long story short, this isn’t just another webinar.”

The conference’s speaker lineup includes Teresa Baker, founder of the Outdoor CEO Diversity Pledge; Lise Aangeenbrug, executive director of the Outdoor Industry Association; Jessica (Wahl) Turner, executive director of the Outdoor Recreation Roundtable; and Ray Rasker, executive director at Headwaters Economics. Attendees will also hear from a wide range of industry innovators, including Abby Dione, owner of Coral Cliffs Rock Climbing Center, and Dr. Nooshin Razani, director of the Center for Nature and Health at UCSF.

Conference organizers hope the virtual format will allow those who would not otherwise be able to attend to participate. “At a time when the outdoor industry as a whole has been grappling with questions around access, barriers, and inequities, we have been doing the same,” says Wilson. “By going virtual this year, our hope is the Conference will be able to reach a much wider audience, lower the barriers to attendance, and expand the impact of this event to reach even more states and communities.”

All access passes are available for $149, and single-session passes are also available. Attendees will also have access to recordings of all conference materials for at least six months. To view the full agenda or to buy tickets, visit OutdoorEconomy.org.