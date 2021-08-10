Volunteers Needed for Craggy Gardens’ Restoration Aug. 19

The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation is seeking volunteers to help restore the bald at Craggy Gardens from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, August 18. The bald is approximately 18 miles north of Asheville.

Participants will hike a little farther than half a mile to the bald from the Craggy Gardens Picnic Area at milepost 367.6 on the Blue Ridge Parkway. They will spend the morning clearing trees and removing debris. There is no restroom access at the work site.

Volunteers are encouraged to bring their own lunch, and explore the area, which is a designated North Carolina Natural Heritage Area, after the event. In the event of inclement weather, the event will be rescheduled for Friday, August 20.

Space is limited, so those who would like to participate should RSVP to Audrey Pearson at apearson@brpfoundation.org or call (828) 308-2773, ext 19. For additional volunteer opportunities, visit BRPFoundation.org/volunteer.